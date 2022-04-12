Two instances of communal violence reported in Mumbai, seven held

Two instances of communal violence were reported from Mumbai on Sunday. While one incident was reported from the eastern suburbs in Mankhurd where around 25 vehicles were damaged, the second case took place at Malwani where an FIR was registered after a procession was carried out without prior police permission. Seven persons have been arrested in the Mankhurd case.

Speaking about the Mankhurd case, an officer said that around 10.30pm, eight persons on four bikes passed through the area after visiting a religious gathering in nearby Chembur. “As they were passing by a mosque, they started chanting religious slogans. Following this, a few people outside the mosque asked them not to raise slogans at the spot as Ramzan prayers were underway inside the mosque,” inspector R Surve said.

This led to an argument between the two sides, which escalated into a fight. One person, Sonu Choudhary, who was on the bike, was roughed up by the crowd outside the mosque, an officer said. The eight persons on the bike then left the spot but returned after 20 minutes, accompanied by a crowd of over 25 persons armed with rods and sticks.

“Since they could not find the crowd of people with whom they had a fight earlier, they started destroying bikes, cars and auto rickshaws that were present at the spot. The vehicles belonged to locals belonging to both communities,” the officer said. Later, a police team reached the spot, following which the crowd dispersed.

The local Mankhurd police registered two FIRs in the case on the complaint by Choudhary and a local, Abdullah Shaikh. An officer said that one of the FIRs pertained to the biker being roughed up outside the mosque; four persons were arrested in the case. The second FIR was against the crowd of 25 persons who came later and damaged vehicles at the spot. A senior officer said that a total of seven persons were arrested in the two FIRs that were registered on Monday.

In the second incident that took place at Malwani, the Mumbai police Sunday registered an FIR against 25 persons from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bajrang Dal among others for carrying out a procession without prior police permission. A police official said that the accused tried to create ruckus in the Malwani area and a police team rushed to the spot and managed to control the situation. The FIR has been registered under the IPC for hurting religious sentiments. Among the accused are BJP’s Vinod Shelar and other local leaders of the party along with those of Bajrang Dal.

Responding to the incidents, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that action will be taken against those trying to give the incidents a communal colour. Patil urged people of all communities to maintain peace and harmony, and help the police in maintaining law and order in the state. He said that members of some political parties have been giving “provocative” statements, which could increase enmity between Hindus and Muslims.

Senior police officers said that a mob of around 4,000 people gathered at Malwani and went around mosques playing loudspeakers. An officer said that the rally was carried out despite police permission being denied for it. Around 7 pm, a huge crowd gathered at Jama Masjid and played music on speaker. The mosque authorities requested the crowd to leave as Namaz was underway.

A police official from Malwani police station, requesting anonymity, said, “FIR has been taken against the organisers and those creating ruckus for hurting religious sentiments and violating police order. There was no incidence of violence or property damage.”

Among those booked are BJP leader Shelar and BJYM leader Tajinder Singh Tiwana. Police security has been increased in Malwani after the incident.