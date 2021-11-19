Two injured in blaze at Vile Parle mall, third major fire incident in Mumbai in a month

Two people, including a firefighter, sustained injuries in a massive fire that broke out at the Prime Mall in Irla Market in Vile Parle West, on Friday morning. The blaze had erupted on the first floor of the ground-plus-three-storey structure around 10 am, when many shops in the otherwise-crowded market had not opened for business.

The injured have been identified as Mubasir Mohammed, 20, who was admitted in Cooper Hospital following smoke inhalation, and fireman Mangesh Dinkar Gaonkar, 54, who sustained minor injuries and is under treatment.

Prime Mall is known for housing electronic stores, mobile and computer repair shops, and accessories units.

The incident is the third major blaze to have hit the Maharashtra capital in the last one month and on the lines of the previous two cases, a functional fire-fighting equipment was found lacking here as well.

Fire brigade officials said a notice would be served to the mall shortly.

“The fire-fighting system was installed at the mall. However, it was not functional, hampering the fire-fighting operation. The premises did not have adequate ventilation, which trapped the smoke. Anticipating that there was a lot of inflammable material inside the premises, we were very cautious to cover the fire from all sides as quickly as possible,” said a fire brigade official.

Officials said the fire was completely doused at 2:58 pm, adding it took 16 fire engines, 11 water tankers, ambulances and their turntable ladders to bring the blaze under control.

Dhaval Shah of the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens’ Association said, “The fire brigade should not allow the mall and other commercial structures in the area to resume business until they all comply with fire safety norms. Irla Market Lane where the mall is located is very congested. Had the fire taken place during the evening hours, it could have been a disaster considering the high vehicular and pedestrian movement in the area.”