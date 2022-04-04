Two injured as 11 coaches of train derail near Nashik

Two passengers sustained minor injuries after 11 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Jaynagar Pawan Express derailed near Nashik on Sunday. The incident took place between Lahavit and Devlali in the Bhusaval division of Central Railway.

Due to the derailment, seven trains were cancelled, three were diverted and three more were terminated at earlier stations on the route. The cause of the mishap is being investigated by the Railways.

Officials said that the incident took place on the down line of the route and hundreds of passengers travelling on the train were stranded. An accident relief train from Manmad; accident relief medical equipment from Bhusaval and a medical van from Igatpuri were rushed to the spot.