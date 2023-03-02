Two injured after fire breaks at hotel in Santacruze (West)

scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Two persons were injured after a level-1 (minor) fire broke out in the ground floor of Royal Hotel in S.V Road at Santacruze (West) on Thursday evening. The incident was reported at 5.06 pm following which three fire engines were pressed into operation.

According to the officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) the flames were confined within four shops in the ground-floor of the four storied structure, which housed the hotels.

“The flames were confined within electric wiring ducts and circuit box. There were combustible items like clothing items, paper and office stationaries which intensified the flames. During the operation seven persons including one female was trapped and we had to rescue them using ladders,” said an official.

During the rescue operation two persons identified as Chandrakant Saha and Lokeshkumar Kailash Sharma, were injured. While Sharma sustained 45% burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at Cooper hospital and, Saha suffered from suffocation and is currently at stable condition at Surya hospital.

The flames were extinguished at 7.17 pm and officials said that the possible reason could be due to circuit breakout.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 21:54 IST
