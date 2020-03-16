Two IIT Bombay alumni write open letter to the director, ask to uphold free speech

The set of hostel rules at the IIT Bombay had warned students against “anti national and anti-social activities” among other things. (File) The set of hostel rules at the IIT Bombay had warned students against “anti national and anti-social activities” among other things. (File)

Two alumni members of IIT Bombay recently wrote an open letter to the Institute director Dr Subhasis Chaudhuri, requesting him to consider the students’ right to free speech and peaceful assembly and protests. The duo in an earlier letter written to the director on January 31 had appealed the director to withdraw the “draconian” hostel rules imposed in the campus in January this year.

The set of hostel rules had warned students against “anti national and anti-social activities” among other things.

In their recent letter dated March 12, Dr Venkatesh Sundaram and Chandru Chawla in their said: It seems that not only do these rules continue but security forces now regularly chaperone and control events around the campus. “Even a harmless road painting depicting the students’ solidarity with the women of Shaheen Bagh has not been spared and blacked out,” they pointed out.

The director had not responded to the first mail. To the recent letter, the director on Sunday sent a reply asking the members to visit him at the Institute to discuss the matter. Sundaram completed his PhD from the Institute in 1987 whereas Chawla completed his graduation from the Institute in the same year.

Statements such as “students are supposed to study”, implying that they should not get involved in what is happening on the world outside ignore the great contribution made by youth and students for freedom and progress in India and the world, the duo have said.

“Students have historically spoken out against injustice and our IIT Bombay students have been no exception. For instance, IIT Bombay students protested the horrendous genocide of the Sikhs organized following the assassination of Mrs Indira Gandhi in 1984, and some even participated in ensuring that Sikhs in Mumbai, Delhi and other parts of the country were safe from marauding mobs,” said the letter.

Is it fair to suppress all nonviolent activities which perhaps question the present order of things, asks the letter. “Will such an attitude contribute to nurturing a generation of youth who care for the nation and all its peoples, for social justice and fairness – or will it lead to engendering an egocentric attitude of “couldn’t care less” among them,” asks the letter.

The earlier letter dated January 31 had said: to try and insulate IIT Bombay from events happening in the country and abroad on such a wide scale would be counter-productive

