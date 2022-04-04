Two house helps booked after Mumbai woman complains of theft, sexual harassment

The police have registered a first information report (FIR) and are on the lookout for two accused after a 45-year-old woman in Mumbai, who approached an agency to hire a domestic help, complained of theft and sexual harassment, officers said.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

According to the police, the complainant had in 2019 contacted an agency supplying manpower to hire a house help to take care of her father who was suffering from a medical condition. Over a period of time, the agency supplied three house helps and charged Rs 15,000 per month; the third domestic help, Mithilesh Das, also resided at the complainant’s home, officers said.

The complaint said the woman found that Das, a Bihar resident, had stolen Rs 19,000 from her house last month after which he stopped reporting for work. The woman did not register a complaint at the time.

On March 31, however, she received an obscene video from Devilal Das, the house help who had worked with the family prior to Mithilesh. He also messaged her saying “Hi” and “mazza aayega“, the FIR said. Soon, the woman found that Devilal and Mithilesh were relatives and decided to register a complaint, the police said.

The woman approached the local police station where her statement was recorded and an FIR registered against Devilal and Mithilesh on charges of theft and sexual harassment, they said.

An officer said they are currently tracking the location of the accused and hope to arrest them soon. “We are also checking if the accused have any prior criminal record. We request all agencies providing manpower to houses to ensure that those employed by them do not have any prior criminal record,” the officer added.