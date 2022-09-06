scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Two held for stealing ornaments worth Rs 1cr from jewellery store

The incident took place on August 24 between 2 pm and 5 pm when the workers, who had gone out on a break, returned to the shop in the evening.

A case was registered at Shivaji Park police station. (Representational)

THE MUMBAI crime branch has arrested two accused for allegedly breaking into the jewellery shop at Dadar and escaping with gold ornaments worth Rs 1.24 crore. Police said the main accused would change the shape of the ornaments using a gold melting machine and sell them in the market with the help of the second accused arrested in the case.

The mastermind, Vinod Singh, along with his accomplice, entered GB Pednekar Jewellers shop by breaking open the grill on the rear side. “They then broke the lock of the bathroom following which they entered and escaped with jewellery worth Rs 1.24 crore,” said an officer.

They were arrested on Saturday

The incident took place on August 24 between 2 pm and 5 pm when the workers, who had gone out on a break, returned to the shop in the evening. A case was registered at Shivaji Park police station.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘...
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial historyPremium
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial history
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...

“There were no CCTV cameras installed inside the shop and the accused were aware of that. So, after doing a recce for over a month, Singh decided to target this jeweller in Dadar,” said an investigator.

More from Mumbai

Police said that they were trying to locate Singh’s accomplice, who had helped him in stealing gold ornaments from the shop.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 01:23:44 am
Next Story

‘Will try my best to reinforce among public non-partisan image of Speaker’: Rahul Narvekar

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties
Explained

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat
Watch

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction
Express Opinion

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

Premium
Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement