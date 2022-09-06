Two held for stealing ornaments worth Rs 1cr from jewellery store

THE MUMBAI crime branch has arrested two accused for allegedly breaking into the jewellery shop at Dadar and escaping with gold ornaments worth Rs 1.24 crore. Police said the main accused would change the shape of the ornaments using a gold melting machine and sell them in the market with the help of the second accused arrested in the case.

The mastermind, Vinod Singh, along with his accomplice, entered GB Pednekar Jewellers shop by breaking open the grill on the rear side. “They then broke the lock of the bathroom following which they entered and escaped with jewellery worth Rs 1.24 crore,” said an officer.

They were arrested on Saturday

The incident took place on August 24 between 2 pm and 5 pm when the workers, who had gone out on a break, returned to the shop in the evening. A case was registered at Shivaji Park police station.

“There were no CCTV cameras installed inside the shop and the accused were aware of that. So, after doing a recce for over a month, Singh decided to target this jeweller in Dadar,” said an investigator.

Police said that they were trying to locate Singh’s accomplice, who had helped him in stealing gold ornaments from the shop.