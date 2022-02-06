Two held in Vasai for ‘supplying’ contraband to traffickers in Mumbai

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad on Saturday laid a trap and arrested two persons from Vasai district who were allegedly involved in supplying banned contraband substances to traffickers in Mumbai. Officials said that following the arrest, they carried out a raid at the rented apartment of the accused and seized 1.7 kg heroin and Rs 2.6 lakh in cash.

According to ATS officials, the two arrested persons have been identified as Alim Mohamed Akhtar (46) and Chhota Mohamed Nasir (40), who are residents of Haridwar in Uttarakhand but were allegedly operating from a rented apartment at Pelhare Village in Vasai at Palghar.

“On the basis of reliable information received by ATS Juhu Unit, two teams, one each from Juhu and Thane Unit of the Anti Terrorism Squad, carried out a joint operation in the intervening night of 4 and 5 February that resulted into seizure of 1724 gms (1.7 kg) of heroin which is valued at Rs 5.17 crores in the international market and also cash of Rs. 2.6 lakh was also recovered,” read the press note issued by the ATS.

Two mobile phones and other incriminating material used for selling narcotics drugs were also seized.

During the course of the investigation, the ATS came to know that a person, who has been named as a wanted accused in the case, was supplying drugs from a neighbouring state.

“His modus operandi was to supply the drug in a secret chamber created in a new shoe pair,” said an officer.

The two arrested persons were further supplying the narcotics drug to the traffickers in Mumbai, the officer added.

The arrested duo has been booked under sections 8(C), 21(C) and 29 of NDPS Act 1985. They were produced in court and remanded into ATS custody till February 15.