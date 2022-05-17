scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Must Read

Two held in Mumbai for raping woman at knifepoint, filming her

The police said they scanned footage from over a hundred CCTV cameras before zeroing in on the accused.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: May 17, 2022 12:22:55 pm
An officer said they scanned around 102 CCTV cameras in and around the chawl where the woman resided.

The Mumbai police on Monday arrested two brothers for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman at knifepoint at her residence and filming the act to threaten her, officers said.

The police said an FIR was registered nearly four days ago on charges of rape. The woman, in her complaint, said she had moved to the city nearly two months ago after her wedding. Last week, when she was alone at home, her father-in-law left the house and did not shut the door properly, she said. The two accused then managed to enter the residence and allegedly raped her.

An officer said they scanned around 102 CCTV cameras in and around the chawl where the woman resided. In one of the cameras, they spotted the accused waving to a shopkeeper, following which the team questioned the shopkeeper and identified the two as Nilesh Chauhan (20) and his brother Anil Chauhan (19), the police said.

More from Mumbai
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The duo had earlier resided in the area, but continued to visit the place often, the investigators found. Nilesh had seen the victim a few weeks ago and had recently found out where she lived. Along with his brother, Nilesh decided to enter her residence and rape her, the officers said, adding that they also decided to shoot the incident to threaten her against revealing it to anyone. An officer said that the two were produced before a local court and remanded in police custody.

Best of Express Premium

Skyfall in Gujarat, expert says likely debris of a Chinese rocketPremium
Skyfall in Gujarat, expert says likely debris of a Chinese rocket
Chaos in Kandla after ban: 4,000 wheat trucks in queue, 4 ships half-fullPremium
Chaos in Kandla after ban: 4,000 wheat trucks in queue, 4 ships half-full
Rural pinches more in high inflation statesPremium
Rural pinches more in high inflation states
Explained: What Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s US visit means for Pakista...Premium
Explained: What Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s US visit means for Pakista...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 17: Latest News

Advertisement