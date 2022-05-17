Two held in Mumbai for raping woman at knifepoint, filming her

The Mumbai police on Monday arrested two brothers for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman at knifepoint at her residence and filming the act to threaten her, officers said.

The police said an FIR was registered nearly four days ago on charges of rape. The woman, in her complaint, said she had moved to the city nearly two months ago after her wedding. Last week, when she was alone at home, her father-in-law left the house and did not shut the door properly, she said. The two accused then managed to enter the residence and allegedly raped her.

An officer said they scanned around 102 CCTV cameras in and around the chawl where the woman resided. In one of the cameras, they spotted the accused waving to a shopkeeper, following which the team questioned the shopkeeper and identified the two as Nilesh Chauhan (20) and his brother Anil Chauhan (19), the police said.

The duo had earlier resided in the area, but continued to visit the place often, the investigators found. Nilesh had seen the victim a few weeks ago and had recently found out where she lived. Along with his brother, Nilesh decided to enter her residence and rape her, the officers said, adding that they also decided to shoot the incident to threaten her against revealing it to anyone. An officer said that the two were produced before a local court and remanded in police custody.