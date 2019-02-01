Two held from Noida for ‘running fake call centre, duping people by promising jobs’

POLICE CLAIMED to have busted a fake call centre with the arrest of two men from Noida, who allegedly called people across India and duped them on the pretext of giving them jobs.

Police said the accused were operating from an office in Noida and had employed five female staffers who randomly dialled numbers for them. They added that the women were unaware of the racket and worked for the accused on a monthly salary.

The accused were identified as 28-year-old Bhagiraj Tyagi and 30-year-old Zakir Hussain. While Tyagi is a BTech graduate, Hussain is a Class-7 drop out.

In December 2018, a case of cheating was registered at the Pydhonie police station. A hotel management graduate was allegedly duped on the pretext of a job at a managerial post in a five-star hotel.

The complainant, Shamsher Nadeem Pathan, told police in his statement that he graduated in 2016, following which he worked for a five-star hotel in the UAE for two years.

After he returned to India last year, he started looking for a job. He uploaded his resume on a job networking website.

“On November 24, 2018, he got a call from a woman who identified herself as Anupama. She offered him several options and after he selected one, she assured him a job. Later, he got a call from a person claiming to be an interviewer. This caller took his personal details,” said an officer.

A few days later, he got another call informing him that his offer letter had been sent on his email.

“When he agreed, Anupama contacted him again and asked him to pay Rs 2.85 lakh as processing and form fee,” added the officer. After he paid the initial amount, the caller contacted him again and asked him to pay GST of Rs 71,896, following which he got suspicious and checked with the five-star hotel. When they refused to have any tie-ups with a job agency, he came to the police station and registered a case,” added the officer.

The investigating team located the two suspects in Noida on the basis of the call data records and the bank account details. A team was then dispatched and Tyagi and Hussain were arrested.

Police further said the two have earlier worked in a fake call centre and were arrested in Cyberabad district in Telangana by the local police. After they got bail, the duo started their own fake call centre in Noida.

“They had recruited five women, who were paid monthly but they were unaware of the scam due to which they were let off,” said an officer.

Police have seized two laptops, 15 mobile phones, six debit cards, a pen drive and Rs 1 lakh in cash from their Noida office. The accused were produced in court and remanded to police custody till February 2.