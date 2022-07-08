Two held for threatening SP’s Abu Azmi over renaming of Aurangabad, Osmanabad

Two persons have been arrested by the Colaba police for allegedly making separate threat calls to Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi.

The police said the two men – Bhausaheb Sonawane (40) and Tanaji Yevate (32), arrested from Nashik and Pune, respectively – were unhappy with Azmi as he had opposed former Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s decision to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv. Both accused are hawkers by profession.

The police said that Sonawane first dialed Azmi’s number on Sunday. “Azmi’s PA Kamal Hussain answered the call… Sonawane told him that he wants speak to Azmi. When the PA refused to hand over the phone to Azmi, the accused allegedly abused the MLA and threatened to kill him,” said an officer.

When Hussain was at Colaba police station lodging a complaint about the threat call, he received another call. “This time the call was made by Yevate, who is based in Pune. He threatened and warned Azmi from speaking against the renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad,” the officer added.

Based on Hussain’s complaint, a case of criminal intimidation was registered. “We started scanning the call data records and Sonawane was located at Niphad in Nashik. A team apprehended him on Tuesday,” said an officer. Yevate was traced to Pune and was arrested on Wednesday, the officer added.

The police said that both of them are not connected to each other. “They did not have any intention to kill Azmi, but both were upset that Azmi had objected to renaming Aurangabad and Osmanabad… They got his number from the Internet and threatened him,” the officer said.