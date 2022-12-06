scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Two held for seeking bribe by posing as food safety officers

According to Kasturba Marg police, the arrested have been identified as Dharmesh Shinde and Vardhan Salunkhe. While Salunkhe would pose as an officer of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Shinde used to act as his assistant.

On Sunday, a manager named Santosh Sridhar Shetty, who works in a hotel in Borivali, was approached by the two. (Representational/File)
Two persons were arrested from Kandivali area on Sunday night for allegedly posing as food safety officers and demanding money from hotel owners on the pretext of taking legal action for flouting rules.

According to Kasturba Marg police, the arrested have been identified as Dharmesh Shinde and Vardhan Salunkhe. While Salunkhe would pose as an officer of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Shinde used to act as his assistant.

An investigator said, “Shinde would go and talk to the hotel managers while Salunkhe would remain seated in the car. Shinde would claim that he is Salunkhe’s assistant and that they found the hotels flouting certain rules. Then, on the pretext of taking legal action, in form of hefty fines, they would demand money to settle the matter. After which they would take money and escape.”

On Sunday, a manager named Santosh Sridhar Shetty, who works in a hotel in Borivali, was approached by the two. After he questoned their identity, the duo escaped from the spot. Shetty then approached Kasturba Marg police and lodged a complaint. A case of cheating and forgery was registered. "The two men were then traced and arrested," said a police officer.

More from Mumbai

Police have seized a fake FSSAI identity card, a Government of Maharashtra name plate, forged forms related to the Food and Drug Administration department, a Maruti Suzuki car used in the crime, two notebooks and Rs 5,000 cash. “Names of 78 businessmen have been found in the notebook,” said an officer.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 12:56:58 am
