Two held for running nine ghost firms, 55 bank accounts used in cyber frauds

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has busted a racket involving nine “ghost companies” allegedly floated to open bank accounts in fictitious names and route money siphoned off through cyber frauds. Two men have been arrested, and investigators have identified at least 55 bank accounts through which crores of rupees were allegedly funnelled.
Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch team on Wednesday raided an office in the Masjid Bunder area of south Mumbai and detained two suspects. During the search, police recovered Aadhaar and PAN cards belonging to multiple individuals from the premises.
Further probe revealed that nine companies had been created online using documents of these individuals. In the names of these companies, 55 bank accounts were opened across various banks. On verification, investigators found that crores had been moved through these accounts, an officer said.
Investigators said most of the transactions were linked to cyber fraud cases. Based on preliminary findings, police arrested Saqib Khan, 46, a resident of Madanpura, and Zameer Ahmed Ansari, 42, from Bhiwandi.
Police suspect more people are involved in the racket. Officers said a few additional names have been identified and further arrests are likely.
According to investigators, the network allegedly supplied bank accounts to cyber fraudsters, helping them layer and transfer fraudulently obtained money through multiple accounts to evade detection by law enforcement agencies.
During the operation, police seized 10 mobile phones, three laptops, two pen drives, several cheque books and Rs 1 lakh in cash. The accused were produced before a court on Thursday and remanded to police custody for further investigation.
