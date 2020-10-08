Maharashtra: Two held for placing bets on IPL matches

The duo was booked under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act.

Two men were arrested in Palghar’s Dahanu town for allegedly placing bets on matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), police said Wednesday.

The local crime branch of the district police raided a medical store in Dahanu on Tuesday night and found a businessman, Jinesh Punamiya, allegedly placing bets using a mobile application on the outcome of the match between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals.

Punamiya, a crime branch official said, had placed Rs 60,000 in bets since the tournament began last month. A scrutiny of the businessman’s phone also revealed that he had a balance of Rs 1.12 lakh linked to the app.

The crime branch arrested a local resident, Irfan Shaikh, who had sent a link of the application to Punamiya and told him how to use it, said the official. The duo was booked under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd