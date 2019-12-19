Two held for murder of Panvel boy

On Tuesday, the police had identified the deceased as Suraj Sahi. The body was stuffed in a plastic bag and dumped near the road. (Representative Image) On Tuesday, the police had identified the deceased as Suraj Sahi. The body was stuffed in a plastic bag and dumped near the road. (Representative Image)

TWO MEN were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing the 7-year-old boy whose body was found in a bag at Kundewahal village in Panvel on Monday.

The police identified the accused as Rakesh Tambde and Ramesh Pachange. Tambde, who had been living with Sahi’s mother, allegedly planned the murder. “Tambde is an autorickshaw driver who lives in Khandagaaon and Pachange is a street-dweller. We have been granted their custody till December 23,” said a senior officer from Navi Mumbai police.

On Tuesday, the police had identified the deceased as Suraj Sahi. The body was stuffed in a plastic bag and dumped near the road.

“His father Upendra Sahi lives in a slum near the railway station. The slum dwellers found the body and identified him,” said the officer.

“Tambde was abusive towards Sahi. We are investigating the course of events that led to the boy’s death,” the officer added. Postmortem examination results state that Sahi died of strangulation and had several injuries on the body and near the throat, police said.

