Two held for kidnapping 13-year-old boy

Based on technical intelligence, police tracked down the two men to Valnai Colony in Malad (West) and arrested them, an officer said, adding that the boy was rescued unharmed.

Two men were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old boy from Mumbai suburb Malad on Sunday and demanding a ransom of Rs 10 lakh. Police said the accused were tracked down from their mobile phone location within three hours.

Inspired by a popular television crime show, the accused, Shekhar Vishwakarma (35) and Divyanshu Vishwakarma (21), kidnapped the boy at 5pm from outside his residence in Malad. In the initial call, the accused told the boy’s father that as the 13-year-old was not wearing a mask, they were taking him to a civic body office nearby to fine him. Later, they called up his father and demanded that a ransom of Rs 10 lakh be paid to them if he wanted to see his son alive. The boy’s father approached local police and investigations began.

Based on technical intelligence, police tracked down the two men to Valnai Colony in Malad (West) and arrested them, an officer said, adding that the boy was rescued unharmed. The accused told police they got the idea of making money by kidnapping someone from watching a crime show.

“They said they were looking for possible targets, when they zeroed in on the teenager. They have been placed under arrest,” police added.