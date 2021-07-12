Two held for illegally selling abortion kits

“The samples have been sent to FDA for tests and an FIR has been registered against both the accused under IPC and Drugs and Cosmetics Act,” said a police officer from Tulinj police said.

TULINJ POLICE has arrested a chemist shop owner and his accomplice for allegedly selling medical kits for abortion illegally.

The accused, Devendra Sharma, is the owner of a medical shop in Nallasopara east, police said. His accomplice, Krishna Pande would supply the kits to Sharma. They were caught by a team of Food and Drugs Administration officials and the police Saturday with the medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits.

The FDA suspects the kits were used to abort girl children in the region. Police said the FDA joint commissioner had received a tip-off Friday that abortion drugs were being bought and sold illegally without bill and prescription from a registered pharmacy, Balaji Chemist.

On Saturday, around 6 pm a decoy customer was sent to the shop to buy abortion medicine and Sharma agreed to sell the drugs at a higher price. He was then detained. During questioning, he told the police that Pande supplied him the MTP kits and they used to charge extra money for the same. Pandey was later detained in the case.

“The samples have been sent to FDA for tests and an FIR has been registered against both the accused under IPC and Drugs and Cosmetics Act,” said a police officer from Tulinj police said.