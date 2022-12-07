scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Two held for harassing South Korean YouTuber get bail

Police had registered a suo motu complaint after the Mumbai Police Twitter handle was tagged on the video.

A south Korean national was allegedly sexually harassed in Khar (west). (Video screengrab)
TWO MEN arrested for sexual harassment of a South Korean YouTuber in Khar last week were granted bail by a magistrate’s court on Tuesday. The Mumbai Police had arrested the two last Thursday after a video — in which the victim was shooting a video with a selfie stick and the two men were seen harassing her — went viral.

Mobeen Chand Mohammed Shaikh and Mohammed Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari, the two accused, were booked under Section 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. Their lawyer Zamir Khan submitted to the court that the investigation in the case was complete and the accused were of a young age. The court granted them bail with conditions, including that they will appear at the police station regularly and cooperate with the probe.

The two arrested

Police had registered a suo motu complaint after the Mumbai Police Twitter handle was tagged on the video. The police said the incident had taken place on Thursday night when the foreign national was shooting the video, and two men were seen approaching her and harassing her.

