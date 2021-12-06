Two held for bid to throw black powder at Loksatta Editor

Identified as Satish Kale (46) and Rajendra Gund (42), both are from Pune and Sambhaji Brigade workers, according to the police.

Two persons tried to throw “bukka” (a black powder) at Loksatta Editor Girish Kuber as he arrived at the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Nashik on Sunday.

Policemen deployed for Kuber’s security caught the two accused and took them into custody.

Identified as Satish Kale (46) and Rajendra Gund (42), both are from Pune and Sambhaji Brigade workers, according to the police.

The two accused had gone to the venue on a motorbike. At 1 pm, as Kuber’s vehicle was entering the VIP enclosure at the venue, two persons emerged from the crowd and tried to throw the black powder on Kuber.

Read | Cops told not to eat parcelled food from restaurants in public as it hurts their image

The two were arrested under Section 151 of CrPC (arrest to prevent commission of cognizable offence) and will be released after questioning, police said.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar and BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis condemned the incident.

Kuber’s book “Renaissance State: The Unwritten Story of the Making of Maharashtra” has been criticised by the Sambhaji Brigade.