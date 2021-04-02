Two govt officials booked for duping Maharashtra Public Service Commission

MPSC officials had called for a meeting at their CST office on March 20 where all government employees were assigned exam centres and briefed on the rules of conducting the exam.

Azad Maidan police have registered a case of cheating and cheating by impersonation against two government officials for allegedly duping the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

The officials said the incident took place during the recent MPSC examination when a deputy engineer from the water resource department, who was assigned as an examiner, remained absent without prior notice and an honorarium issued in his name to conduct the exam was claimed by another government servant posing as deputy engineer.

The police said the case was registered on the complaint of an MPSC joint secretary. In his statement to the police, he said, “The MPSC organises competitive exams to recruit candidates in various posts of the state government. The state pre-service examination 2020 was conducted at various exam centres across Maharashtra on March 21.”

Accordingly, MPSC officials had called for a meeting at their CST office on March 20 where all government employees were assigned exam centres and briefed on the rules of conducting the exam.

“The examiners were given equipment. An honorarium of Rs 28,000 was also paid to each of the examiners,” said an investigator.

On the day of the exam, the CST office learnt that a deputy engineer from the water resources department, who was assigned the duty of conducting the exam at a Navi Mumbai school, was absent.

“When the officials checked their register of the March 20 briefing, they saw that there was a signature next to the name of the deputy engineer, which meant that he was present during the briefing and had accepted the honorarium,” said an officer, adding but when they contacted him, the deputy engineer told him that he had not attended the briefing.

During their inquiry, the MPSC officials learnt that a clerk had taken the money by posing as the deputy engineer. He had signed next to his name.

Senior Inspector Vidyasagar Kalkundre from the Azad Maidan police station said an FIR was registered but no arrest has been made so far.