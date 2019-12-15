Two fishing boats intercepted in Mumbai, 10 arrested

Police Officials said the Coast Guard patrolling party found a suspiciously moving fishing boat sailing from Gujarat’s direction. (Representational photo) Police Officials said the Coast Guard patrolling party found a suspiciously moving fishing boat sailing from Gujarat’s direction. (Representational photo)

After two fishing boats were intercepted by the Coast Guard in sea waters, the Mumbai police has arrested 10 men present in them. The 10 were carrying foreign brand cigarettes, liquor bottles, and US Dollars worth Rs 13 lakh.

Police Officials said the Coast Guard patrolling party found a suspiciously moving fishing boat sailing from Gujarat’s direction. It was towing another boat around 20 nautical miles from Mumbai coast. The Coast Guard intercepted the two boats and detained 10 men on board. According to police, the ten had no license for fishing. The Coast guard detained and handed them to police at Yellow Gate station after they failed to answer how they came in possession of dollars and liquor.

Police suspects the ten are part of larger smuggling cartel dealing in foreign liquor and cigarettes.

They have been booked under sections of Indian Penal Code and The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

No terrorism angle has surfaced in investigation so far. Further investigation is underway to find out the alleged illegal business they were involved in. —

