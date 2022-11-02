scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Two fans lose I phones worth Rs 2 lakh outside SRK’s bungalow

The Bandra police said around 800 odd people had gathered outside Mannat bungalow at Bandstand to catch a glimpse of Khan. In the evening around 5 pm Khan came out from the window of his bungalow and waved at his fans.

Two persons a man and a woman came to Bandra police station and two FIRs have been registered for mobile theft. They lost their I phones worth one lakh each, the police said. (file)

Two fans out of the 800 odd fans who thronged actor Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow in Bandra (west) to wish him a happy birthday lost their I phones in the crowd on Wednesday evening.

Over 40 policemen and officers from Bandra police station were kept on bandobast duty and a police official said the celebrations ended peacefully.
The police suspect around this time the thieves may have stolen the phones.

This is not the first time fans have lost their phones greeting SRK on his birthday. In 2017, at least 13 fans had lost their phones. In 2019, two fans had lost their phones outside Khan’s bungalow on his birthday.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 11:30:29 pm
