Two drug peddlers arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 1 crore in Mumbai

The Anti Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai crime branch Saturday arrested two drug peddlers and seized mephedrone worth Rs 1 crore. The police said the two accused, whose movements appeared “suspicious”, were caught from a lane near Sion leading to the seizure of 500 gm of the substance.

According to police officials, the two arrested have been identified as Mohamed Kayamuddin Mohamed Moinuddin Sayyed (32) and Vikas Agwane (33), residents of PMGP colony in Sion and Dharavi respectively.

“At around 9 pm, our police team noticed them and as they seemed suspicious, we asked them to stop. But as they started running from there, we chased and caught them,” said the police.

Later, the police team conducted searches and found 400 gm mephedrone from Sayyed and another 100 gram in Agwane’s bag.

The officials added that Sayyed is a history-sheeter as he has cases of murder, thefts, assault and narcotics registered against him.

” We are trying to find out as to why they were carrying mephedrone in such a high quantity. We suspect that they were looking to sell the drugs and we are trying to identify the buyer,” said an officer.

Meanwhile, the Bandra unit of ANC has arrested a 36-year-old Nigerian, identified as Nnamdi Augustine Samual Okordo, and seized drugs worth Rs 35.30 lakhs.

“Okordo is a drug peddler and was arrested in 2018 for allegedly attacking policemen in Byculla. He got bail in 2020, after which he has been arrested now for carrying 61 gm mephedrone and 154 gm methamphetamine,” said an officer.