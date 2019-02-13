Two drug firms booked for ‘diverting consignments meant for defence personnel’

Two drug firms in Byculla and Mulund were raided and drugs worth Rs 30 lakh seized by the intelligence wing of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The firms on Tuesday were booked for allegedly diverting consignments meant to be supplied to defence personnel.

Sources said the FDA had raided the premises of three companies in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai in January.

According to police, the FIRs were registered against Safe Life Enterprises in Mulund and Niven Pharma in Byculla.

“The companies were booked for cheating, forgery and tampering with drugs after the FDA sent in their complaints,” said an officer privy to the investigation.

Sources said police were now looking for the accused, who were running the firms.

The FDA raided Niven Pharma’s office in Byculla and later found out about the firms in Mulund and Sanpada.

While Navi Mumbai police have received the complaint from the FDA, they are yet to file an FIR.

“Their modus operandi was simple. They used whitener on the labels marked ‘Not for sale, for defence purposes only’. These drugs were meant to be sent to naval bases across the country. The FDA has seized the drugs already,” added the officer.

The FDA had conducted a week-long search and seizure in the three firms and raided more firms subsequently. The nature of seizures made during these raids is, however, yet to be disclosed, sources said.

“The manufactures get heavy subsidies to produce defence articles. If these medicines wind up in general stores, it is profiting them and the suppliers. We are identifying the roles of people involved,” said a senior officer.