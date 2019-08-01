Mumbai: Two dogs dead, several missing after sterilisation centre flooded

AT LEAST two dogs died and several were missing after the Ambernath Municipal Council’s (AMC) sterilisation centre was flooded last Friday. Activists claimed that the animals were left unattended without food and water in a leaking room during the rains over the weekend.

In a letter to the Thane collector and the AMC, the Ambernath Citizens Forum’s has demanded action against the agency that runs the stray animal shelter.

“The agency has been given a contract by the AMC. However, only one man was present when our teams visited the sterilisation centre on Wednesday,” the letter read.

Satyajit Burman, one of the activists who had visited the centre, said, “The entire place was reeking and the debris left by the water that had entered the premises were still there. There were dog carcasses on one side of the centre. We later got to know that the dogs had died due to neglect during the rain.”

Ambernath Municipal Council Chief Officer Devidas Pawar said, “We have been alerted about the deaths of the stray animals inside the animal birth control centre. The centre is run by an agency and we have already served it a showcause notice. There is evidence that animals died due to neglect. We are investigating.”

“The flooding of Ulhas river was so severe that our teams couldn’t reach the animal centre for rescue work,” he added.