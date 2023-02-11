Two die, two injured as car rams divider on Ahmedabad highway

Two persons died and two others were injured after the driver of the car they were travelling in allegedly lost control and rammed the divider at the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near Mandvi on Friday.

According to police officials, the two deceased have been identified as Ruchik Desai (30) and Ramesh Musale (51), who were residents of Worli and Prabhadevi, respectively. Musale’s wife Madhuri and father Ashok, who were also travelling in the car, sustained serious injuries. They have been admitted at Wockhardt hospital in Mira Road.

Senior Police Inspector Praful Wagh of Mandvi police station said, “The incident took place at around 10.30 am when the four family members were travelling from Mumbai to Palghar. As per our primary investigation, it appears that Desai was driving the car and he rammed the divider after he lost control.”

Police said the tyre of the car also burst, and they are looking into whether that’s why Desai lost control of the vehicle. “We have written to the manufacturing company and their report will help us identify the exact reason for the accident,” said Wagh.