Two die by suicide in separate cases in Worli

Two cases of suicides were reported at Worli police station on Sunday involving a 19-year-old man who allegedly hanged himself from a tree and a 37-year-old man whose body was fished out of the Arabian sea.

According to police officials, the teenager, identified as Vikram Bagdi, was from West Bengal and had been working as a labourer at a police camp in Worli.

Senior inspector Anil Koli of Worli police station said, “We are yet to ascertain any reason behind him ending his life. We have learnt that he spoke to his mother on Saturday night, after which he went to sleep.”

Next morning, around 6am, his co-workers found him hanging from a tree in the C block area after which police was informed. His remains were sent to KEM hospital and an accidental death report was registered.

In the second instance, the body of Jawahar Dubey, 37, was fished out of the sea on Sunday afternoon.

“Soon after his body was recovered, we drafted a message along with his picture and broadcast it. His relatives saw the message after which they came to the police station and identified the deceased,” added Koli.

Police said that Dubey, a resident of Dadar, recently underwent a divorce due to which he was “mentally disturbed”.

An officer said, “We have also learnt that he was receiving treatment for his mental health. The mental issues could be a reason why he ended his life,” said an officer.