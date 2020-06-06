Two decomposed bodies found in Mumbai restaurant; waiter detained

According to police, while Kallu had tried to flee the local crime branch tracked him down Friday.(Representational Photo) According to police, while Kallu had tried to flee the local crime branch tracked him down Friday.(Representational Photo)

A waiter of a Mumbai restaurant was detained Friday after two decomposed bodies, purportedly of its manager and another waiter, were recovered from a water tank on its premises.

While the restaurant, Shabari Restaurant and Bar at Sheetal Nagar in Mira Road, had been closed since the lockdown was announced in March, the three men — manager Harish Shetty, and waiters Naresh Pandit and Kallu Yadav — had not returned to their native villages, owner Gangadhar Shetty told police.

According to Gangadhar, an unidentified caller had tipped him about the murders of Harish and Naresh on Thursday night, following which he informed the police. The police and Mira Bhayander Fire Brigade fished out the two bodies from the water tank around 1 am. Both the bodies, police said, had multiple stab wounds and were decomposed, indicating that the men may have been murdered four days ago.

Thane rural police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Sitaram Thatkar, said Gangadhar had tried to contact Harish on the latter’s mobile phone on May 31, but the call had reportedly gone unanswered. “Within a few minutes, however, Kallu had called the owner back from the hotel’s landline phone and informed that Harish and Naresh had stepped out,” Thatkar said.

The next day Gangadhar had reportedly visited the restaurant, but only found Kallu there, the police said.

The waiter reportedly told the owner that the two others had returned to their native villages, following which Gangadhar locked up the restaurant and shifted Kallu to another restaurant, police said.

According to police, while Kallu had tried to flee the local crime branch tracked him down Friday. “We suspect that he may have murdered the men and are questioning him.”

