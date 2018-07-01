Two dead, three hurt in highway accident at Mulund

TWO PERSONS died while three others sustained injuries after the Honda City car they were travelling crashed into a dumper on the opposite side of the Eastern Express Highway at Mulund.

While the deceased have been identified as Nihad Gole (22) and Yash Choughule (21), driver Hemang Shivgunde (21), Mahesh Padmanabhan (21) and Akshay More (21) were injured in the accident. Residents of Thane, the five were friends.

The Navghar police has booked Shivgunde under sections 304 A (causing death due to negligence), 279 (rash and negligent driving), 337 (causing hurt by endangering the personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by endangering the personal safety of others) of the IPC and under the Motor Vehicle Act. Medical reports are awaited to find out if Shivgunde was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Senior Inspector of Navghar police, P G Suryavanshi, said that around 20 people, in the age group of 20 to 25, had left Thane for a four-star hotel at Saki Naka in Andheri in five cars. Some of the youngsters, most of whom hailed from the Srirang society area in Thane, had just completed their exams and wanted to celebrate. While some were law students, others had sat for engineering exams.

“They left Thane around 11 pm and were at the hotel till around 5 am… While returning, Shivgunde, who was driving the fourth car, lost control of the vehicle while crossing a flyover near the Bhandup pumping station. The car entered the other side of the road and came in the path of a container and rammed into it,” Suryavnashi said. As a result of the impact, the five occupants sustained serious injuries. They were rushed to the Fortis Hospital, where Gole and Choughule were declared brought dead on arrival.

“As of now, we are not aware if Shivgunde was driving under the influence of alcohol. We are waiting for the blood report… If reports show the presence of alcohol, additional sections will be slapped against him,” Suryavanshi said.

An officer said they have began recording the statements of those who accompanied the five in other vehicles. “We have also sought the CCTV footage from the hotel.” Fortis Hospital spokesperson said.

While two of the injured have been intubated, the third is on ventilator support, the spokesperson added.

