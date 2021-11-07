Two dead in accident Mumbai-Nashik highway

The driver and cleaner of a tempo were killed in a crash on Sunday near Kalwa area on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway in Thane.

The deceased were identified as Salman Khan, 34, and Feroz Khan, 32.

According to officials, the incident took place around 5.40 am near Kharegaon naka in Kalwa when a tempo heading towards Thane from Nashik rammed into a container from behind. The tempo was carrying chickens, and the front side of the vehicle was crushed.

The container driver also sustained injuries in the crash.

The Regional Disaster Management Cell, Kalwa police officials and fire brigade were rushed to the site. The victims were rushed to hospital but declared dead on arrival.

The bodies have been handed over to the police for further procedure.