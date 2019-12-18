Two dead, five injured as dumper runs over labourers in Bhiwandi

The incident took place in the evening when the driver of the dumper lost control of the vehicle near Ramchandra Nagar. The incident took place in the evening when the driver of the dumper lost control of the vehicle near Ramchandra Nagar.

Two persons died, while five sustained injuries, after a speeding dumper ran over them in Bhiwandi on Tuesday. The victims were all labourers who had gathered around for a meal, the police said. The incident took place in the evening when the driver of the dumper lost control of the vehicle near Ramchandra Nagar.

“The dumper had just returned from the dumping ground when the driver allegedly lost control and ran over the labourers, who had gathered on the side of the road,” said a senior police officer.

The police identified the deceased as Sabir Khan (40) and Ahmed Mansuri (35). “Five to six persons were seriously injured and were rushed to a local hospital. They have been shifted to the Thane civil hospital. They are in a critical condition,” the officer said.

“The driver of the dumper fled the spot and we are trying to trace them. As of now, we have registered an FIR against an unknown accused,” the officer added.

Residents of the area said the area is prone to accidents. “The dumpers that are used at the dumping ground are driven recklessly and at high speed. We have complained, but the Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation did not take any action,” a resident, Ashok Bhoir, said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App