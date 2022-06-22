2 days ago, Shinde had spat with Raut & Aaditya on votes for Cong in MLC polls

Two days before Eknath Shinde revolted, he had a heated argument with Aaditya Thackeray, state cabinet minister and son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut at the Renaissance hotel in Powai where the Sena MLAs had been kept ahead of the Legislative Council elections.

A source said the argument was over using additional votes for the Congress party, which Shinde opposed. One of the Congress candidates, Bhai Jagtap, got the votes he needed, but the other candidate, Chandrakant Handore, was not elected.

Must read | Eknath Shinde ko gussa kyun aata hai

“Two days ago, when negotiations were taking place at the Renaissance hotel regarding how the votes were to be used for the Council elections, Shinde had a disagreement with Raut and Aaditya. Shinde was not amenable to the idea of using votes of Sena MLAs to get Congress candidates elected as MLCs. It turned into a heated argument between the two sides. Looking back now, it appears that this could have been a deciding factor (for the revolt),” the source said.

Shinde, the source said, had been unhappy with the way things had been going the past few months and the Chief Minister too had been alerted about it.

The Congress had fielded two candidates in the Legislative Council elections in spite of having numbers to ensure the victory of only one. The list released by the Congress had Handore’s name as the first candidate and many felt that he would sail through while the second party candidate, Bhai Jagtap, would face a tough battle because he would need votes from the party’s allies to win.

But Jagtap emerged victorious and Handore was defeated. While the BJP won five seats, the Sena and NCP won two seats each.