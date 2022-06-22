scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Must Read

2 days ago, Shinde had spat with Raut & Aaditya on votes for Cong in MLC polls

A source said the argument was over using additional votes for the Congress party, which Shinde opposed.

Written by Mohamed Thaver | Mumbai |
June 22, 2022 4:10:01 am
Eknath Shinde

Two days before Eknath Shinde revolted, he had a heated argument with Aaditya Thackeray, state cabinet minister and son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut at the Renaissance hotel in Powai where the Sena MLAs had been kept ahead of the Legislative Council elections.

A source said the argument was over using additional votes for the Congress party, which Shinde opposed. One of the Congress candidates, Bhai Jagtap, got the votes he needed, but the other candidate, Chandrakant Handore, was not elected.

Must read |Eknath Shinde ko gussa kyun aata hai

“Two days ago, when negotiations were taking place at the Renaissance hotel regarding how the votes were to be used for the Council elections, Shinde had a disagreement with Raut and Aaditya. Shinde was not amenable to the idea of using votes of Sena MLAs to get Congress candidates elected as MLCs. It turned into a heated argument between the two sides. Looking back now, it appears that this could have been a deciding factor (for the revolt),” the source said.

Shinde, the source said, had been unhappy with the way things had been going the past few months and the Chief Minister too had been alerted about it.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 21, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Education in India’ to ‘Hi...Premium
UPSC Key-June 21, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Education in India’ to ‘Hi...
Why PM Modi mentioned Abbas Ramsada in his blogPremium
Why PM Modi mentioned Abbas Ramsada in his blog
Eknath Shinde ko gussa kyun aata hai: Sidelined by Thackerays in Sena, go...Premium
Eknath Shinde ko gussa kyun aata hai: Sidelined by Thackerays in Sena, go...
Newsmaker | Eknath Shinde: No. 2 after the Thackerays, backer of BJP, MVA...Premium
Newsmaker | Eknath Shinde: No. 2 after the Thackerays, backer of BJP, MVA...
More Premium Stories >>
Also read |Eknath Shinde: No. 2 after the Thackerays

The Congress had fielded two candidates in the Legislative Council elections in spite of having numbers to ensure the victory of only one. The list released by the Congress had Handore’s name as the first candidate and many felt that he would sail through while the second party candidate, Bhai Jagtap, would face a tough battle because he would need votes from the party’s allies to win.

More from Mumbai

But Jagtap emerged victorious and Handore was defeated. While the BJP won five seats, the Sena and NCP won two seats each.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 21: Latest News
Advertisement