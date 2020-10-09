Two days after suspension, MU reinstates Maske as Siddharth college principal

In a circular dated October 7, MU in-charge registrar Vinod Patil said the university’s order that temporarily suspended Maske has been cancelled.

Umaji Maske was on Thursday reinstated as the principal of Siddharth College of Commerce and Economics two days after the University of Mumbai (MU) temporarily suspended him.

In a circular dated October 7, MU in-charge registrar Vinod Patil said the university’s order that temporarily suspended Maske has been cancelled. “Until the complaints received by the university are solved, and administerial issues are fulfilled at the university level, and until further orders are issued, circular dated September 15, 2019, will be applicable,” said the latest circular.

On September 15 last year, Maske had been instructed to continue serving as the in-charge principal of the college from June 12 to December 11, 2020. On October 6, the university conveyed Maske’s suspension citing an alleged complaint filed against him at Azad Maidan police station. However, a senior police inspector at the police station, Vidyasagar Kalkundre, denied having received such a complaint.

On Wednesday, members of The Republican Bahujan Vidyarthi Parishad (RBVP) protested against the suspension order and alleged casteism against university officials.

