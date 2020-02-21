Mumbai: Two-day international conclave on climate change

The two-day conclave also aims to further discuss the United Nations estimates that nearly 70 per cent of the world’s population will live in urban areas by 2050, with high-density cities at greatest risk from climate change. The two-day conclave also aims to further discuss the United Nations estimates that nearly 70 per cent of the world’s population will live in urban areas by 2050, with high-density cities at greatest risk from climate change.

In a bid to understand climate change and its impact on coastal cities, a not-for-profit, public policy think tank, Mumbai First, will host a two-day international conference on February 27 and 28 on “Climate Crisis: Action for Tropical Coastal Cities”.

The conference will discuss a series of issues from urban flooding and risk management in coastal cities to the ecological impact that climate change is set to have on human health and marine life. It will also delve into issues addressing group-specific vulnerabilities of climate change such as the debilitating impact it can have on livelihoods of the urban poor, women and youth.

The conference aims to bring together government representatives, industrialists, politicians, urban planners, academicians, social and environmental scientists and environmentalists to examine the impact of climate change.

The two-day conclave also aims to further discuss the United Nations estimates that nearly 70 per cent of the world’s population will live in urban areas by 2050, with high-density cities at greatest risk from climate change.

“Addressing these issues is the need of the hour. Mumbai First anticipates the two-day conclave will spark a conversation around mitigating the impact of global warming, propose meaningful, executable solutions for Mumbai and other tropical coastal cities to combat the rising seawaters,” said Narinder Nayar, Chairman, Mumbai First.

