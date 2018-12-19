Two-day conclave on pollution in Maharashtra from today

THE 16th edition of the ‘Badalta Maharashtra’ (Changing Maharashtra) conclave will be held on December 19 and 20 on the theme ‘Pollution in Maharashtra’. On the opening day, Ramdas Kadam, Minister for Environment, will deliver the keynote speech.

On the first day of the conclave, deteriorating air quality and its impact will be discussed in the session on ‘Environment: Delhi and Maharashtra’, in which participants include E Ravendiran, member secretary of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB); Dr B N Patil, Director of the Environment Department and Dr Amita Athawale, professor and Head of Department of chest medicine at KEM Hospital.

At another session on Alternatives for Water Purification, Dr P Anbalagan, Chief Executive Officer of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation; Dr Vishwas Yevale, founder of Jal Dindi; Dr Akash Shukla, gastroenterologist at Sion Hospital and Dr Yashwant Sontakke, joint director of MPCB, will participate. A session on the subject of plastic ban will see Anil Diggikar, Principal Secretary of the Environment Department; Dr Jayant Gadgil, polymer chemist; Dr Medha Tadpatrikar, social activist and Nagesh Tekale, environment researcher in discussion.

It is part of the Badalta Maharashtra programme initiated by Loksatta to review and take forward ideas for social and economic transformation in various sectors across the state.

On the second day of the conclave, Ajoy Mehta, municipal commissioner; Sudhir Srivastav, chairman of MPCB; Dr Sharad Kale, researcher at BARC and Swati Dev, environment activist, will talk on the issue of solid waste management. Another session on ‘We and our pollution’ will see Dr Mahesh Bedekar, social activist in conversation with Dr Pundlik Mirase, assistant secretary (technical) of MPCB; Dr Vidyanand Motghare, joint director (Air) of MPCB; Nandkumar Gurav, regional officer of MPCB and Sanjay Bhuskute, public relations officer of MPCB.