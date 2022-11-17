scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Two cops arrested for drug trafficking in Mumbai, charas worth Rs 4 lakh seized

The two police constables were attached to the Kalyan Government Railway Police. They were remanded in police custody till Friday

The police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Kalyan's Bazarpeth police station. (Representational/ File)

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Thane police Wednesday arrested two police constables attached to the Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly supplying drugs and recovered charas worth around Rs 4 lakh from them.

 

The arrested officers have been identified as assistant police inspector Mahesh Vashekar and constable Ravi Vishe.

 

Acting on a tip-off, the officials of the anti-narcotics department laid a trap near the Durgadi Fort area of Kalyan. They caught the two policemen red-handed while supplying charas. The police recovered 921 gm of charas with an estimated market value of Rs 3,91,000 from them.

 

The police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Kalyan’s Bazarpeth police station. The two officers were produced before a court and remanded in police custody till Friday.

 

The police said that they are questioning the two officers to find out from where they sourced the contraband and to whom they were planning to supply it to. More arrests are likely in the case, the police added.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 12:55:27 pm
