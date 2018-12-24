Thane: Two constables booked for forging sign of man on court summons

Two police constables have been booked for allegedly forging signature of a man on court summons to benefit his wife. The wife along with her friend has also been booked in the case.

According to Ulhasnagar police, Hareshwar Jadhav and his wife Sarita had been separated since 2016. “Earlier this year, Sarita filed a case in Dhule demanding maintenance from her husband. She requested that he pay Rs 2,000 per month to her. The Dhule court summoned Jadhav, but the summons never reached him,” said an officer privy to the investigation.

“Sarita, along with her friend Raju Baisane, contacted the constables who were to take the summons to Jadhav’s house. The two constables have been identified as YC Taramale and DV Jadhaw. They would forge Jadhav’s signature and return the summons,” the officer added.

Ulhasnagar police have registered a case against the two constables, Sarita and Baisane for cheating the court and forgery. Taramale and Jadhaw had last month been transferred to the traffic police department.