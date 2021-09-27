Two coaches of Indore-Daund train derail at Lonavala station, no casualties

Two coaches of Indore to Daund special train were derailed near Lonavala on Monday morning while the train was entering Lonavala station.

Around 80 passengers travelling in these two coaches were shifted to other coaches and no casualties were reported, officials said.

The railway is conducting an inquiry into the incident.

According to Central Railway officials, the 22 coaches of the special train departed from Indore and via Vasai near Mumbai was heading towards Lonavala station around 7 50 am. Officials said that three rear coaches including the guard’s coach got detailed just before it was about to enter the station platform.

Breakdown and medical vehicles were immediately ordered for rescue and relief.

“No casualties were reported and around 80 passengers from the two coaches were shifted into the remaining 19 coaches safely. After detaching the two derailed coaches and the last coach of the guard at the site, the front portion with all passengers left safely for the destination around 9.27am,” said an official.

“No line movement is affected on the route and traffic is running smoothly on the up and down line. The re-railment work is on in full swing,” said Shivaji Sutar, Central Railway CPRO.