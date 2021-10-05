Two children drowned in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill

Two children drowned in the sea at Nepeansea Road in Malabar Hill when they had gone for a swim with their friends on Monday evening.

The police said at around 5.30 pm on Monday, the two children identified as Rehman Rizwan Shaikh (15) and Mohammad Dilshad Shaikh (12) who are from Nagpada area in central Mumbai went to Priyadarshini park at Malabar Hill. They were accompanied by six other friends.

An officer said that the park has a seafront and it is not barricaded due to which the children managed to go inside the water and started playing.

Senior police inspector Suryakant Bangar of Malabar Hill police station said, “As two of them were swept away, others raised an alarm for help.”

The security guards of the park were then alerted and went there but could not find Rehman and Mohammed.

“They then informed the police and the fire brigade officials who then rushed to the spot,” said an officer adding, “Six other children had managed to save themselves while the remains of the two missing children were recovered at around 10.30am on Tuesday.”

They were rushed to a nearby government hospital where they were declared dead before admission.

“A post mortem shall be conducted after which the bodies of the two children will be handed over to their families,” said an officer.