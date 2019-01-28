Two children dead in road accident in Palghar

A two-year-old boy and his two-month-old brother died in a road accident in Palghar on Saturday night.

Advertising

The accident took place on Manor-Wada Road when the two children, along with their parents, were on their way to Palghar. “Vikramgad residents Ranjit Page, his wife Asha and sons Rajveer (2) and Arush (2 months) were on a two-wheeler, which skid at a turn near Dhunkat Naka.

The children along with their mother were thrown across the road, where they were run over by a four-wheeler from behind,” said the officer.