Toggle Menu
Two children dead in road accident in Palgharhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/two-children-dead-in-road-accident-in-palghar-5557418/

Two children dead in road accident in Palghar

The accident took place on Manor-Wada Road when the two children, along with their parents, were on their way to Palghar.

two dead, palghar road accident, mumbai news, indian express news
The children along with their mother were thrown across the road, where they were run over by a four-wheeler from behind,” said the officer. (Representational Image)

A two-year-old boy and his two-month-old brother died in a road accident in Palghar on Saturday night.

The accident took place on Manor-Wada Road when the two children, along with their parents, were on their way to Palghar. “Vikramgad residents Ranjit Page, his wife Asha and sons Rajveer (2) and Arush (2 months) were on a two-wheeler, which skid at a turn near Dhunkat Naka.

The children along with their mother were thrown across the road, where they were run over by a four-wheeler from behind,” said the officer.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Maharashtra: Govt launches housing scheme for construction workers in rural areas
2 Maharashtra: Pay compensation to men tortured on false rioting charges, MSHRC orders Home dept
3 No alternative to TMC in state: Sudip Bandyopadhyay