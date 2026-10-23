Two injured as ceiling gives way at Mumbai’s iconic CSMT

A collapse of a portion of the ceiling at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) during redevelopment work on Thursday night left two commuters injured, raising concerns over safety at the heritage railway station.

The incident occurred around 10.05 pm when a portion of the ceiling near the booking hall entrance collapsed. The area was undergoing redevelopment and maintenance work by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA).

The injured commuters were identified as Vinayak Hatkar, 28, and Ayan Matwankar, 24. Both sustained injuries and were taken to the Casualty Department of St George’s Hospital for medical treatment.

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According to details of their injuries, Matwankar suffered lacerations over his left eyelid and swelling in his right ankle. Hatkar sustained a wound on his scalp, which was subsequently treated. Further investigations and clinical assessments are underway.