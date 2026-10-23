Two injured as ceiling gives way at Mumbai’s iconic CSMT

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A collapse of a portion of the ceiling at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) during redevelopment work on Thursday night left two commuters injured, raising concerns over safety at the heritage railway station.
The incident occurred around 10.05 pm when a portion of the ceiling near the booking hall entrance collapsed. The area was undergoing redevelopment and maintenance work by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA).
The injured commuters were identified as Vinayak Hatkar, 28, and Ayan Matwankar, 24. Both sustained injuries and were taken to the Casualty Department of St George’s Hospital for medical treatment.
According to details of their injuries, Matwankar suffered lacerations over his left eyelid and swelling in his right ankle. Hatkar sustained a wound on his scalp, which was subsequently treated. Further investigations and clinical assessments are underway.
The RLDA is undertaking redevelopment and maintenance work at CSMT, including upgrades to offices within the heritage building and development around the station, including the platform deck.
The incident comes amid ongoing work in and around the heritage station and follows another incident earlier this month, when a wall of an old building earmarked for demolition collapsed outside CSMT. While no one was injured in the earlier incident, the collapse damaged a car, two motorcycles and a water container truck.
Thursday’s incident, in which two commuters sustained injuries, comes as redevelopment and maintenance work continues at one of Mumbai’s busiest railway stations. CSMT currently sees a daily footfall of 12 lakh passengers.