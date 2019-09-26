Two cases of child-lifting in Mumbai, one arrested

TWO DAYS after the police saved a woman from a crowd who suspected her of child-lifting in Govandi, two similar cases were reported in the city — one in BKC on Tuesday and another in Shivaji Nagar on Wednesday.

In both cases, the police registered FIRs against the rescued persons, even making an arrest in one case. Wednesday’s incident took place in the Rehmaniya mosque area of Shivaji Nagar around 1.30 pm when people suspected a woman, who appeared to be mentally unstable, of being a child lifter.

When she could not answer their questions, they started beating her up. The police finally rescued her.

Following a complaint filed by a local resident, alleging that the accused had tried to kidnap her boy, the rescued woman was booked by the police.

“The woman hails from Solapur and appears to be mentally unfit. We have not arrested her and are investigating if she was actually trying to kidnap the boy,” a senior officer said.

At BKC on Tuesday night, a transgender was arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap a minor girl. The police said the accused, Akash Patole, was walking at Tata Colony in Bandra East around 10 pm when it started to rain.

“The accused passed by a woman walking with her two daughters. According to the woman’s complaint, Patole held the hand of her 10-year-old daughter and tried to take her away,” said Pradip Kadam, senior Inspector, BKC police.

As the woman raised an alarm, local residents gathered at the spot and assaulted Patole, before taking him to the police station. Patole was booked for attempting to kidnap the child.

“There was no intention on the part of the accused to kidnap the child. It appears that the accused was trying to take the girl to a shelter away from the rain but the woman thought that her daughter was being kidnapped,” said Kadam.

He added that Kadam was not badly hurt and was remanded to judicial custody on Wednesday by a court. The two incidents followed on the heels of the police rescuing a woman from Mandala of Mankhurd on Monday, after receiving information that local residents had surrounded her suspecting her to be a child lifter.

The police said ever since a woman was arrested from the area on Sunday night for attempt to lift a girl, there had been rumour mongering about child lifters.