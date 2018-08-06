Mumbai: Two brothers from Dombivali kidnapped in Malaysia

Two men from Mumbai kidnapped in Malaysia. (Representational Image) Two men from Mumbai kidnapped in Malaysia. (Representational Image)

Two brothers based out of Dombivali were allegedly kidnapped by unidentified persons in Malaysia. The siblings, aged 30 and 32, who are into fishing business, called up their family on Thursday night and informed that they had been kidnapped and needed Rs 1 crore for their release.

Senior inspector of Dombivali police station V Pawar said, “ The two frequently travelled to Malaysia in connection with their business. This time around, they went there on August 1. On August 2, their cell phones could not be reached.”

Later in the day, the brothers called up their family and informed that they had been kidnapped and the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore for their release, said Pawar.

The Dombivali police have registered an FIR in the matter. The Malaysian Police, too, have registered a case and are investigating the matter, Pawar said. A special squad has been created to investigate, Pawar added.

