Two brothers held for theft of Rs 1.1-cr jewellery

The two accused were brought to the city and produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody. (Representational/File)

Two brothers from Indore were arrested by the Mumbai Police earlier this week for allegedly fleeing with jewellery worth Rs 1.1 crore from a shop at Zaveri Bazaar. The accused have been identified as Dilip Soni and Rajesh Soni. The police said Dilip had taken jewellery worth Rs 1.1 crore from the owner of the Zaveri Bazaar store in 2021, promising to pay up later. Dilip also owned a jewellery shop in Indore.

“The two knew each other and had business dealings. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Soni could not pay up. When the store owner started looking for him, he couldn’t find Dilip, who had switched off his phone,” said an officer.

“Eventually, the shopowner approached the LT Marg police, where an FIR was registered. The police, posing as customers, went to Soni’s shop in Indore. There, they managed to get the phone numbers of some of the employees. On checking call records, they found Soni’s new number and arrested him from a flat near his residence,” the officer added. During interrogation, it came to light that his elder brother Rajesh was also involved in the incident.

Following this, Rajesh was also arrested from Indore. Police managed to recover a major chunk of the stolen jewellery as well as cash obtained from selling some of it. The two accused were brought to the city and produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody.

