Two brothers held for ‘sexual assault on minor girl, attacking family’

Two brothers were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl and attacking her family when they came to rescue her, police said.

Around 6.30 pm on Tuesday, one of the brothers, Masoom Ansari, allegedly lured the 16-year-old girl to a deserted godown in Kurla (west). Ansari had allegedly locked the door of the godown from within and attempted to rape the girl. However, the girl’s father and brother, who were alerted about her absence, rushed to her rescue. The men, police said, managed to break into the godown and rescue the minor.

According to police, Ansari’s brother, Khulus, allegedly intervened, and abused and assaulted the girl’s family men and also damaged their Royal Enfield Bullet motorbike. “The whole incident had been captured in CCTV cameras fitted in the locality, which the girl’s family had planned to submit to the police as evidence of the crime. But the brothers also destroyed the cameras before fleeing from the spot,” an official at Kurla police station said. The girl’s family later approached the police following which the Ansari brothers were booked on charges of committing sexual assault, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code and under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Senior Inspector Dattatray Shinde from Kurla police station, said a case had been registered and the accused were arrested.