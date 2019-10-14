Mumbai: Two brothers arrested for stabbing 18-yr-old to death, suspected him to be a thief

The Mumbai Police arrested two brothers for allegedly stabbing a teenager to death, who they suspected was a thief. According to the police, the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday at Shashtri Nagar in Santacruz (West).

Police identified the accused as Gautam Muneshwar (35) and his brother Kshitij (24), who are residents of Shastri Nagar.

Police said the accused told them that the 18-year-old was trying to enter their house. “They suspected that he was a thief, following which they started beating him. In a fit of rage, one of the brothers got a knife and stabbed him on the neck,” said an officer from Vakola police station.

Police said the accused later threw his body outside in Shashtri Nagar.

“The incident took place at around 2 am and the body was located by a passerby at 5 am. After he informed us, we went to the spot and then circulated his image and he was identified,” an investigator said.

Police said the accused were caught on CCTV footage abandoning the victim’s body, following which they were arrested.