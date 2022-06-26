Mumbai: Two brothers held for blackmailing, molesting and raping minor girl

Two brothers in their early thirties have been arrested by the Mumbai police for allegedly blackmailing, molesting and raping a minor girl.

The police said one of the siblings, who works in a security firm, was booked for raping the girl while the other, who runs a gymnasium, was arrested for blackmailing and molesting her claiming that he had her intimate videos.

According to the police, the two arrested persons and the minor girl stay in the same building in the central suburbs of Mumbai.

An officer said, “In December 2021, the girl and the younger brother, aged 31, started talking. The two eventually started seeing each other after which the accused promised to marry the girl.”

The girl was raped for the first time at his home while no one was there, said an investigating officer.

“Despite knowing that the girl is a minor, the accused raped her two more times,” an officer said.

Subsequently, his elder brother came to know about the incident after which he contacted the girl and started threatening her. The elder brother, who is a divorcee, allegedly told the girl that he had seen them inside the house and is in possession of her intimate pictures.

“He threatened to circulate the photos among locals and even post them on social media,” an officer said.

Subsequently, on the pretext of circulating her private photographs, he called her and allegedly touched her inappropriately.

“She decided to keep her ordeal to herself”, the officer said, adding, “The incident came to light when the girl’s mother observed some behavioral changes in her and she eventually took her in confidence, narrating her traumatic experience.”

The mother did not report the matter to the police as she feared social stigma. However, on realising last week that her daughter could experience similar such incidents in future, she summoned the courage to inform the police.

The Mumbai police then sent her for medical examination after which a case was registered under relevant sections of rape, molestation and criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children under Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

The two were subsequently arrested.

The police said they are trying to ascertain whether the siblings committed any similar offence in the past.