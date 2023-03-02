Two bridges to reopen before monsoon

Two South Mumbai bridges, that were assigned to be reconstructed four years ago, will be reopened for public and vehicular commute before monsoon, this year. These include the Himalaya Bridge at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) which collapsed in March 2019, killing six people, and the Delisle Bridge in Lower Parel, which was closed in August 2018 after a body of technical experts from IIT-Bombay declared the bridge unfit.

Civic officials said that while Himalaya Bridge will be functional by March, the Delisle Bridge will be opened by end of May.

The new structure of the Himalaya Bridge, which is a foot-over-bridge that passes over DN Road near CSMT, is made of steel with the process of joining girders underway, as the girders are being assembled at the spot where the new bridge will be launched. Civic officials had earlier said this bridge may be reopened in February 2023.

Confirming the development, P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (Projects) said, “The fact is we get only two hours at night to carry out construction since the DN Road that runs below the bridge is frequented by vehicles through the day till late at night. This has delayed the deadline by a few months. Now we are planning to reopen the bridge by March-end. We are in the final stages of assembling the girders.”

The new bridge, a fabricated steel structure, has been constructed at a workshop in Bhubaneshwar. Unlike the previous bridge which had conventional staircases at both ends, this new walkway bridge will have an elevator on one side along with ‘dog-legged-staircases’ which occupy lesser space. After the collapse in 2019, BMC had first set a 15-month deadline for making the new bridge. However, officials said the process of acquiring NOCs from traffic police and Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC) prolonged the process.

The Delisle bridge too is in the final stages said officials, and will be opened to motorists by May 2023. It is the first collaborative project of BMC and Railways, since the bridge runs above railway tracks. The bridge was shut overnight in 2018, soon after the Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge collapsed. The closure caused huge inconvenience to Mumbai citizens, since it was frequented by motorists travelling to and from NM Joshi Road in downtown Mumbai.

Civic officials said reconstruction of this bridge is being done in three phases. The portion above the railway tracks are being demolished by the railways, while the approaches and ramps are being constructed by BMC. “The bridge will be ready for vehicular movement by May end. The remaining work like installation of sound barriers and minor ancillary works will be carried out after monsoon, even while the bridge stays open to traffic,” Velrasu said.

The deadline for this bridge has been revised several times. Initially, this bridge was to open by December 2022, but it was pushed to March 2023. Now officials have said it will finally be reopened by end of May.