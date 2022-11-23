Two booked for extorting money from owner of cable firm

THE MUMBAI police earlier this week arrested a 36-year-old man linked to a political party for allegedly extorting money from a local businessman in Chunabhatti area of Mumbai. The police are in the process of questioning the second accomplice who is behind bars in connection with another case.

An officer said that the 34-year-old complainant works with a telecom infrastructure company that has a fibre optic network in the city.

The accused, Bhavesh Parmar, and one Mustafa Maniar, residents of Lal Dongar area of Chembur, had in September 2022 taken Rs 55,000 from the company in order to ensure that there were “no barriers” in the functioning of the company. At that point, the company had paid up following which the matter was resolved.

However, earlier this month on November 11, the two accused again approached the company and sought another Rs 20,000 to ensure there was no trouble in the day-to-day functioning of the company. Realising that the accused would continue extorting money from them, the complainant approached the local Chunabhatti police earlier this week. The police then registered a case of extortion against the duo following which Parmar was placed under arrest.

An officer said that while looking for Maniar, they found he was already behind bars in connection with a similar case. “We will be taking their custody soon,” an officer said. The officer added that Parmar, who was linked to a political party, has two other cases registered against him.