Mumbai: Two booked for dumping chemical waste in water body

Police said the accused, identified as Rajesh Roy and Asgar Ali, were running an industry in Kongaon. (Representational)

Two men were booked for allegedly dumping chemical waste into a local water body. According to police, the accused were dumping untreated chemical waste mixed with oil into the water body for a month.

Police said the accused, identified as Rajesh Roy and Asgar Ali, were running an industry in Kongaon. “When the complainant came to us, we visited the spot and saw that the industry had left its waste pipelines directly near the small pond in the area,” an officer said.

While no arrests have been made, police have alerted the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), officers said.

